Braves' Tyler Matzek: Playing catch
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Matzek (shoulder inflammation) has started playing catch, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
He was shut down from throwing a couple weeks ago, and it seems like he is starting to ramp back up. Matzek is without a timetable to return.
