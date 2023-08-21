Grissom will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Mets.

Atlanta faced right-handers for the first six games after Ozzie Albies (hamstring) went on the injured list, with Nicky Lopez receiving the nod at second base in each of those contests. However, with southpaw David Peterson taking the hill for New York on Monday, the lefty-hitting Lopez will head to the bench to clear room for Grissom at the keystone. Grissom is 0-for-2 in two pinch-hitting appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.