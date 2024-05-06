Grissom went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over Minnesota.
With Boston leading, 3-1, in the eighth inning, Grissom unloaded on a cutter from Kody Funderburk, driving it the opposite way for a two-run double. It was the first hit in a Red Sox uniform for Grissom, who was activated Friday after opening the season on the injured list.
