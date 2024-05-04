Grissom started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Twins.
Grissom made his season debut after spending the first month of the season on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe that Grissom would sit Saturday before returning to play second base Sunday.
