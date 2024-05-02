Grissom (hamstring/illness) is feeling much better and will travel with the Red Sox to Minnesota for their weekend series against the Twins, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Grissom has had his season debut delayed after he came down with an illness earlier this week. However, it sounds like he's feeling back or close to 100 percent and is in line to make his Red Sox and season debut Friday. Grissom -- who was acquired from Atlanta over the offseason in the Chris Sale trade -- is set to take over as Boston's primary second baseman.