Grissom will be the designated hitter and bat fifth in Saturday's game against the Nationals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
With Grissom shifting to DH on Saturday, David Hamilton will start at second base. Since making his major-league debut May 3, Grissom is 3-for-21 with one double and two RBI.
