Grissom is out of the lineup for Monday's game at Tampa Bay, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Grissom started the previous four games but will take a seat after going 2-for-15 during that stretch. David Hamilton will step in at the keystone and bat seventh in the series opener versus the Rays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Starting at DH on Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Collects first hit•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Day off Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Hitless in debut•
-
Red Sox's Vaughn Grissom: Activated, batting seventh in debut•