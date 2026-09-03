Grissom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Grissom accounted for the lone run and both hits off Yankees starter Cam Schlittler in this contest. Grissom has been pretty steady lately, going 16-for-61 (.262) with three homers and 12 RBI over his last 16 games. He's batting .249 with a .705 OPS, 10 homers, 59 RBI, 40 runs scored, 20 doubles and one stolen base across 97 contests on the year, but his recent hitting has helped him secure something closer to an everyday role.