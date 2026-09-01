Grissom went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI in a 10-1 win over the Yankees on Monday.

Grissom put the Angels on the board with a run-scoring single in the third inning. He added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the sixth and finished his night with a two-run double in the eighth. It was Grissom's sixth performance this season of three or more hits, and it was his first multi-hit effort since he slugged two homers Aug. 25 versus Cleveland. The 25-year-old ended August on a high note, but he didn't have a great month overall, batting just .212 with two homers, six doubles, 12 RBI, one stolen base and a 3:24 BB:K over 26 contests.