Grissom is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rays.

Grissom had started each of the previous eight contests and nine of 10 games since returning from the injured list, but he'll begin Wednesday's game on the bench as the Red Sox square off against Taj Bradley and the Rays. The 23-year-old has gotten off to a slow start, going just 5-for-37 with a 7:0 K:BB. David Hamilton will draw a start at second base Wednesday.