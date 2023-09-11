Triple-A Gwinnett placed Grissom on its 7-day injured list Tuesday with a right hip injury, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

With the big-league active roster expanding to 28 men in September, Grissom would have been a candidate to return to Atlanta at some point during the final month of the season, but the hip injury could end up thwarting those plans. After a promising showing in his first taste of the majors in the second half of last season, Grissom missed out on a spot on Atlanta's Opening Day roster and has logged just 80 plate appearances in the big leagues in 2023.