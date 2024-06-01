Grissom has a mild right hamstring strain and is expected to be placed on the injured list, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reported Saturday.

Grissom was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers in the third inning after slowing up and grabbing his right hamstring running to first on a groundout. While it's not the same hamstring that sidelined him at the start of the year, Saturday's injury will likely require an IL stint. While Grissom is sidelined, expect Romy Gonzales, David Hamilton and Ceddanne Rafaela to see plenty of work in the middle infield.