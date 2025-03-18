Grissom may be behind David Hamilton in the battle for the starting second base job, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is expected to name his starter at second base soon, but it looks like both Grissom (.176 average, .535 OPS) and Kristian Campbell (15 strikeouts in 36 Cactus League at-bats) are losing out to Hamilton. The speedy Hamilton (.812 OPS, five steals) is out-hitting both competitors, and Cora's comments suggest he's more of a known commodity. The manager also noted Hamilton's improvement at the dish in 2024. The lone caveat here is if Rafael Devers eventually takes over at third base, which would likely mean Alex Bregman plays the keystone.