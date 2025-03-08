Grissom went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.

After going 1-for-13 to start Grapefruit League competition, Grissom has hit in three straight, going 4-for-9 with two walks, two doubles and two RBI. He opened spring training as one of a group competing for the starting job at second base. One of those competitors, Kristian Campbell, has recently received more playing time (and practice time) in the outfield, leaving Grissom and David Hamilton to patrol the keystone. The elephant in the room is how Red Sox manager Alex Cora deploys third baseman Rafael Devers (shoulder) and Alex Bregman. Devers is expected to begin playing spring games this week as the designated hitter while Bregman continues on at third base. If Cora eventually decides Devers will be his third baseman, that means Bregman would move to second base and limit Grissom's opportunities.