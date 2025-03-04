Grissom leads the Red Sox with six starts at second base this spring, Joe Weil of WEEI reports.

Top prospect Kristian Campbell has only started once at the keystone while getting three starts in left field. Grissom is limited to second base, so it makes sense that he wouldn't be playing other positions, but if the Red Sox happen to open with Masataka Yoshida (shoulder) on the injured list, Grissom could be the Opening Day starter at second base.