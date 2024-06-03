Grissom, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain, is slated to undergo an MRI, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. "We're not there yet," manager Alex Cora said, when asked about a timeline for Grissom's return. "He feels like it wasn't as bad as in spring training. But he's getting imaging so we'll know."

Grissom's upcoming MRI should shed light on the severity of the hamstring strain he sustained in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Tigers. As Cora notes, Grissom was previously slowed by a left groin/hamstring injury in spring training, which prevented the 23-year-old from making his Red Sox debut until May 3. For whatever length of time Grissom is sidelined this time around, Enmanuel Valdez is likely to serve as the Red Sox's primary second baseman against right-handed pitching, while Jamie Westbrook should be the main option at the keystone versus lefties.