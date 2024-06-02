The Red Sox placed Grissom (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Though the right hamstring strain that forced Grissom out of Saturday's 6-3 win over the Tigers is considered mild, he'll still need at least a week and a half to make a full recovery from the injury before rejoining Boston's 26-man active roster. The Red Sox selected the contract of Jamie Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester to bolster the team's depth in the middle infield in the short term, but Enmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton may be more likely options to pick up starts at second base while Grissom is on the mend.