Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup again
RotoWire Staff
Grissom isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
The rookie infielder will get a second consecutive day off after playing in nine straight games for Atlanta. Orlando Arcia will assume his spot at second base and bat ninth.
