Houser (1-3) took the loss in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out three.

Two of the hits off Houser left the yard, as Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker went back-to-back in the third inning, and the right-hander has now served up at least one homer in every start but one this season. Houser's 4.36 ERA could be a lot worse, but it's headed in the wrong direction as he's allowed at least three runs in four straight outings. He'll try to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, at home against the Tigers on Tuesday.