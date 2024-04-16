Houser did not factor into the decision Monday against Pittsburgh, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Houser struggled with his command Monday night as he yielded five free passes, matching a career-worse set three times in 2021. However, in encouraging news, he managed to regain velocity on his main pitch, the sinker. The pitch averaged 92.4 mph Monday night, in-line with his 92.5-mph average velocity in 2023. Houser is slated to face the Dodgers on the road in his next start.