The Mets are moving Houser to the bullpen for their upcoming road series, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Houser last started Thursday against the Cubs, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision. He's registering an 8.16 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:20 K:BB over 28.2 innings this season and holds an 0-3 record over six starts. With top pitching prospect Christian Scott making his major-league debut Saturday against the Rays and Tylor Megill (shoulder) inching closer to a return, Houser will shift over to the bullpen, at least temporarily. Following New York's road series against St. Louis, the Mets will determine whether Houser's move will be permanent going forward.