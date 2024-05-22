Houser (0-4) took the loss Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing six runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

Houser looked to be rolling early, as he'd retire the first seven batters faced. However, he'd allow three runs on three doubles in the third inning before Jose Ramirez launched a two-run homer in the fifth, leaving Houser with his fourth loss. The 31-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 7.88 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP and 21:24 K:BB through his first 37.2 innings with New York. If the Mets return to a five-man rotation, Houser will likely head back to the bullpen.