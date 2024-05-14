Houser will no longer start Wednesday in Philadelphia after warming up in the bullpen during Tuesday's game versus the Phillies, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Houser had been set to rejoin the Mets' rotation after a brief demotion to the bullpen, but the club had him get loose when it looked like he might be needed in relief Tuesday. He ultimately did not pitch, but it will prevent him from being ready to start Wednesday. The team has not yet announced a start for Wednesday's contest.