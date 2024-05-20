Houser is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

Houser had made his last two appearances as a reliever, but he'll slot into the rotation at least temporarily and afford all other five starters some rest while the Mets are in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in 13 days that ends Wednesday. After Thursday's off day, the Mets will have another stretch of 13 games in 13 days, but unless he impresses Tuesday, Houser may not be the top choice to stick around in a starting role if New York expands its rotation to six men. Rather than Houser, Jose Butto -- who posted a 3.08 ERA over seven starts before being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse last Wednesday -- would look to be a more worthy candidate to rejoin the big-league rotation.