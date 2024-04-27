Houser (0-3) took the loss Saturday versus the Cardinals, permitting six runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 frames.

Houser notched just two strikeouts and needed 89 pitches to cover his 4.1 unimpressive innings. In five starts and 23.2 innings this season, Houser holds an 8.37 ERA and 14:16 K:BB. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said after Saturday's game that Houser's spot in the rotation is not currently in jeopardy, per Laura Albanese of Newsday. However, with Tylor Megill (shoulder) starting a rehab assignment and youngster Christian Scott dominating at Triple-A Syracuse, Houser had better right the ship in a hurry.