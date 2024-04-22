Houser (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over four innings.

Houser had given up just two runs through four innings after Shohei Ohtani took him deep in the third, but he was unable to get a single out in the fifth and wound up being charged with six runs in the frame. The home run to Ohtani was the first Houser's given up this year, though his command continues to be a struggle, as he now owns a 12:14 K:BB to go along with a 7.45 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 19.1 innings. The 31-year-old will look to bounce back in his next outing which projects to come against the Cardinals.