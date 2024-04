Houser and the Mets won't face the Tigers on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather at Citi Field.

The interleague matchup has now been postponed for consecutive days and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday. Expect Houser to start at least one of the two contests, while the Mets could delve into the minor-league ranks for a spot starter for the second game of the twin bill as the team begins a stretch of 15 games in 14 days.