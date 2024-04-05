Houser allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five-plus innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Detroit on Thursday.

Houser made it through five scoreless frames and took the mound for the sixth, but he didn't record any outs in that inning and was pulled after allowing both batters he faced to reach base. One of those runners came around to score after his departure, accounting for the lone run on the right-hander's ledger. It was an overall solid season debut for Houser, as he didn't allow any extra-base hits and exited in line for the win. He struck out only three batters, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him in that department, as he's punched out less than a batter per inning in each of the past four seasons.