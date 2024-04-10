Houser (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as the Mets were downed 6-5 by Atlanta, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out only one.

The 31-year-old right-hander did manage to keep the ball in the yard, but that was about the only positive takeaway from this performance. Houser managed just 54 strikes among his 95 pitches and generated a meager six swinging strikes, and he also hit two batters with pitches for good measure. Through his first two starts and 10 innings of the season, Houser carries a 5.40 ERA and 4:5 K:BB, and even as a streaming option he holds only marginal fantasy appeal in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Royals.