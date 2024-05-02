Houser did not factor into the decision against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

Houser held the Cubs to one run through his first four innings before giving up a three-run homer to Christopher Morel in the fifth. While the Mets would rally for a win in extra innings, saving Houser from a third straight loss, it was another subpar outing from the 31-year-old right-hander. Houser's yet to record an out in the sixth inning this year while posting an ugly 8.16 ERA with a 1.85 WHIP and 6.28 BB/9 -- well up from his career average of 3.68. With Christian Scott, the Mets' top pitching prospect, poised to join the rotation this weekend and Tylor Megill (shoulder) working his way back from injury, Houser's starting job could soon be in jeopardy.