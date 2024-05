Houser will start on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Houser made one relief appearance during a brief demotion to the bullpen, tossing two scoreless frames last Friday against Atlanta. There's no guarantee that he'll get any additional starts beyond Wednesday, especially with Tylor Megill (shoulder) a possibility to rejoin the rotation soon. Houser holds an 8.16 ERA in six starts this season.