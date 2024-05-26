Houser will return to the bullpen as the Mets announced Sunday that David Peterson (hip) will start Wednesday against the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Houser returned to the rotation Tuesday against the Guardians but put up another dud with six runs allowed over five innings. The veteran right-hander has struggled to an 8.55 ERA in seven starts this season, but he's pitched better in his two relief outings with just one earned run allowed over four frames.