Houser gave up two hits and two walks over 2.1 scoreless relief innings Monday to record his first hold of the season in Monday's win over the Nationals. He failed to strike out a batter.

It was far from a dominant performance, but Houser was able to protect an 8-5 lead after taking the ball from Tylor Megill to begin the sixth inning. Houser has adjusted well to a long relief role so far, allowing two earned runs in 12.1 innings over five appearances, but his 5:7 K:BB suggests his luck won't last. Monday's hold was just the second of his career, with the other coming back in 2019 when he filled a similar swingman role with the Brewers.