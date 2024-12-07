Houser signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After posting a career-worst 5.84 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 69.1 innings, Houser was cut by the Mets in late July. He spent time with the Orioles' and Cubs' Triple-A affiliates to finish off the regular season and will now head to Texas on his third minor-league contract in four months. Barring a significant turnaround, the 31-year-old righty will likely fill in as organizational depth at Triple-A Round Rock.