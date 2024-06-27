Houser picked up a save against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three batters over three scoreless innings.

Houser entered with the Mets up 10-2 and cruised the remainder of the way to notch the first save of his career. The right-hander threw 44 pitches in the outing, and he's tossed at least two frames in all but one of his eight appearances since returning to the bullpen May 26. Houser has thrived since making that transition, allowing just three earned runs across 20.2 innings.