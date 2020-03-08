Play

Houser (thumb) is starting Sunday's split-squad game against the Athletics.

The right-hander exited Monday's outing with thumb tightness, but his relatively quick return to game action confirms it was a precautionary measure. Houser solidified himself as a starter last year with a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 117:37 K:BB over 111.1 innings, and he enters 2020 with a firm spot in the Brewers' rotation.

