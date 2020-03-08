Brewers' Adrian Houser: Returning from thumb issue
Houser (thumb) is starting Sunday's split-squad game against the Athletics.
The right-hander exited Monday's outing with thumb tightness, but his relatively quick return to game action confirms it was a precautionary measure. Houser solidified himself as a starter last year with a 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 117:37 K:BB over 111.1 innings, and he enters 2020 with a firm spot in the Brewers' rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exit purely precautionary•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Exits with thumb tightness•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Two scoreless frames in spring game•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Fires four shutout innings•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Tabbed for Game 162•
-
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Works four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...