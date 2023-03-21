site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Andruw Monasterio: Reassigned to minors camp
RotoWire Staff
Monasterio was reassigned Tuesday to the minor-league side of Brewers camp, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Monasterio was batting just .130/.286/.261 through 28 plate appearances this spring in Cactus League play. The 25-year-old infielder has yet to make his MLB debut.
