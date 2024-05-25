Perkins went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Friday's 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

Getting the start in center field and batting ninth, Perkins swiped his first bags in May and reached base three times, extending a hot streak that has seen him go 7-for-15 over the last six games with three walks. The 27-year-old has shot past Sal Frelick on the depth chart in center, but manager Pat Murphy will likely continue riding the hot hand among his outfielders, giving Perkins little job security without a longer run of success at the plate.