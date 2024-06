Perkins is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays.

Perkins will begin Monday's game in the dugout after starting in each of the last six games. Over that span, the 27-year-old has gone 8-for-21 with two triples and two RBI. Sal Frelick will shift to center field while Jackson Chourio will start in right field against Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios.