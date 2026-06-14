Brewers' Blake Perkins: Goes deep in win

Perkins went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Phillies.

Perkins had struggled to find any consistency at the plate in a limited role over two stints in the majors this season. This was his first multi-hit effort of the season, and it also included his first homer, a fourth-inning blast off Philadelphia ace Cristopher Sanchez. Perkins hadn't logged an extra-base hits since April 23 versus the Tigers. On the season, the outfielder is batting just .133 with a .462 OPS, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and three stolen bases over 86 plate appearances. The switch hitter will likely continue to play primarily against left-handed pitchers as a platoon partner for either Garrett Mitchell or Sal Frelick in center field or right field, respectively.