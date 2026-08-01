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Guardians' Blake Perkins: Shipped to Cleveland

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Brewers traded Perkins and Craig Yoho to the Guardians on Saturday in exchange for Bo Naylor and Codi Heuer, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Perkins has taken a step back offensively this season, slashing .157/.250/.258 across 55 games in the majors, and he hasn't recorded a plate appearance since the Brewers called up top outfield prospect Luis Lara from Triple-A on July 7. Perkins will now get a shot at a fresh start with the Guardians and could find work in center field as an alternative to the struggling Petey Halpin (.535 OPS).

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