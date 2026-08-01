Guardians' Blake Perkins: Shipped to Cleveland

The Brewers traded Perkins and Craig Yoho to the Guardians on Saturday in exchange for Bo Naylor and Codi Heuer, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Perkins has taken a step back offensively this season, slashing .157/.250/.258 across 55 games in the majors, and he hasn't recorded a plate appearance since the Brewers called up top outfield prospect Luis Lara from Triple-A on July 7. Perkins will now get a shot at a fresh start with the Guardians and could find work in center field as an alternative to the struggling Petey Halpin (.535 OPS).