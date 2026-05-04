Brewers' Blake Perkins: Dispatched to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers optioned Perkins to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.
Perkins will head to Triple-A after the Brewers no longer had room for him in their crowded outfield following Jackson Chourio's (hand) reinstatement from the injured list. The 29-year-old had seen limited action of late, starting in just four of Milwaukee's last 19 games while slashing .059/.158/.118 during that stretch. Perkins should get the chance to play on an everyday basis with Nashville.
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