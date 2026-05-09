The Brewers recalled Perkins from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perkins was sent to Triple-A on Monday after Jackson Chourio returned from the injured list, but the former will now return to Milwaukee to replace the injured Brandon Lockridge (knee). Perkins likely won't play as often as he did when Chourio was sidelined but could still see consistent at-bats against left-handed starters.