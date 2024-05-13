Perkins is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Perkins will head to the bench after he went 0-for-10 with four strikeouts while starting each of the final three games of the Brewers' weekend series with the Cardinals in center field. The 27-year-old is slashing just .111/.179/.222 through 10 games in May, and his ongoing struggles at the dish may start to cost him some playing time. Jackson Chourio will move back into a starting role in the outfield Monday at Perkins' expense.