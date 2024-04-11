Perkins went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. He also walked and was hit by a pitch in the contest.

Perkins stole second after being hit by a pitch to open the fourth inning and then eventually came around to score Milwaukee's sixth run on a sacrifice fly from Jackson Chourio. The outfielder wasn't done yet, however, adding a solo shot off Hunter Greene in the sixth, giving him his first long ball of the season. Perkins has now hit safely in all four games he's played, racking up four RBI, five runs and two stolen bases over that stretch.