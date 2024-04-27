Perkins went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run during the Brewers' 7-6 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Perkins' two-run shot in the third inning gave Milwaukee a 4-2 lead over the Yankees, helping the Brewers to an extra-inning victory. The 27-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Crew early in the year, slashing .313/.421/.500 through 76 plate appearances. His role as a near-everyday outfielder will come to an end once Christian Yelich (back) returns from the injured list, but Perkins' recent production could allow him to enter the lineup somewhat regularly even after Yelich is healthy.