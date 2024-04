Perkins went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-4 loss to Baltimore.

Perkins belted a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning off Yennier Cano. However, the Orioles immediately took back the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Still, Perkins racked up his second three-hit game of 2024 and has generated a hit in six of seven appearances. In 26 at-bats, Perkins owns a team-leading .385 batting average with a 1.082 OPS.