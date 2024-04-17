Perkins will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Despite going hitless with a pair of strikeouts in four at-bats in Tuesday's 6-3 loss, Perkins will remain in the lineup for a fifth straight game. Perkins maintains an .895 OPS over 38 plate appearances on the season and looks poised to maintain a near-everyday role in the Milwaukee outfield while Christian Yelich (back) is on the injured list.