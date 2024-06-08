Perkins went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-0 win over the Tigers.

Perkins extended Milwaukee's lead to 3-0 in the second inning with an RBI triple, the first of his career, before driving in another run with his second three-bagger in the fifth. The 27-year-old Perkins has been swinging the bat well -- he's now 13-for-30 (.433) over his last eight games with five extra-base hits and six RBI. Overall, he's slashing .260./332/.398 across 202 plate appearances this year with five homers, 32 runs scored, 21 RBI and six stolen bases.