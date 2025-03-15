Perkins was cleared to begin light baseball activities Saturday, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.
Perkins fractured his right shin during batting practice in late February, and he's now starting to take the first steps toward a return. He's already been ruled out for the start of the season -- he likely won't be ready for games until May -- which opens up a roster spot for Manuel Margot to possibly grab a spot on the Brewers' bench.
More News
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Out with fractured shin•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Sitting again versus right-hander•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Swipes two bags in win•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Absent from lineup Thursday•
-
Brewers' Blake Perkins: Not in Monday's lineup•